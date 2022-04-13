Infosys Q4 earnings today: Five things to watch out for

While the peak might be behind, the war for talent and shortage of skills is expected to keep attrition high. The attrition rate at Infosys rose to 25.5% in the December quarter from 20.1% in the preceding three months. “Attrition across companies would continue to be high and, hence, cost to backfill attrition (at higher costs) and costs related to retention, bonus, rationalisation of compensations are expected to put pressure on margins," according to ICICI Securities.