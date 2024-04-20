Infosys Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Infosys declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.29% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.31% while the profit increased by 30.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% q-o-q and increased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.27% q-o-q and decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹19.04, marking a 27.74% Y-o-Y increase.
Infosys has seen negative returns in the last week, last 6 months, and year-to-date, with -5.06%, -1%, and -8.01% respectively.
Currently, Infosys has a market cap of ₹587471.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1733 & ₹1215.
Out of 40 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Additionally, the company has declared a final dividend of ₹20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 31 May, 2024.
Infosys Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37923
|38821
|-2.31%
|37441
|+1.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3652
|3594
|+1.61%
|3467
|+5.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|30302
|30860
|-1.81%
|29564
|+2.5%
|Operating Income
|7621
|7961
|-4.27%
|7877
|-3.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10240
|8619
|+18.81%
|8466
|+20.95%
|Net Income
|7969
|6106
|+30.51%
|6128
|+30.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.04
|14.76
|+29.02%
|14.91
|+27.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7969Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹37923Cr
