Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infosys Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Infosys Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Infosys Q4 FY24 Results Live

Infosys declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.29% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.31% while the profit increased by 30.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% q-o-q and increased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.27% q-o-q and decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is 19.04, marking a 27.74% Y-o-Y increase.

Infosys has seen negative returns in the last week, last 6 months, and year-to-date, with -5.06%, -1%, and -8.01% respectively.

Currently, Infosys has a market cap of 587471.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1733 & 1215.

Out of 40 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Additionally, the company has declared a final dividend of 20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 31 May, 2024.

Infosys Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3792338821-2.31%37441+1.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36523594+1.61%3467+5.34%
Total Operating Expense3030230860-1.81%29564+2.5%
Operating Income76217961-4.27%7877-3.25%
Net Income Before Taxes102408619+18.81%8466+20.95%
Net Income79696106+30.51%6128+30.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.0414.76+29.02%14.91+27.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7969Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹37923Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

