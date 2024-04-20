Infosys Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 30.04% YOY

Infosys declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 1.29% and the profit increasing by 30.04% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.31% while the profit increased by 30.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.61% q-o-q and increased by 5.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.27% q-o-q and decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 FY24 is ₹19.04, marking a 27.74% Y-o-Y increase.

Infosys has seen negative returns in the last week, last 6 months, and year-to-date, with -5.06%, -1%, and -8.01% respectively.

Currently, Infosys has a market cap of ₹587471.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1733 & ₹1215. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 40 analysts covering the company as of 20 Apr, 2024, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Additionally, the company has declared a final dividend of ₹20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 31 May, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37923 38821 -2.31% 37441 +1.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3652 3594 +1.61% 3467 +5.34% Total Operating Expense 30302 30860 -1.81% 29564 +2.5% Operating Income 7621 7961 -4.27% 7877 -3.25% Net Income Before Taxes 10240 8619 +18.81% 8466 +20.95% Net Income 7969 6106 +30.51% 6128 +30.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.04 14.76 +29.02% 14.91 +27.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7969Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹37923Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!