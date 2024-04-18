Infosys Q4 result: Infosys' revenue for the fourth quarter of FY24 came at ₹ 37,923 crore, up 1.3 per cent YoY.

Indian IT major Infosys on Thursday, April 18, reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit of ₹7,975 crore for Q4FY24 against a profit of ₹6,134 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue for the quarter under review came at ₹37,923 crore, up 1.3 per cent YoY. The company said its revenues in constant currency (CC) terms remained flat YoY and declined by 2.2 per cent QoQ.

The company's operating margin stood at 20.1 per cent, down 0.9 per cent YoY and 0.4 per cent QoQ.

“We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

Let's take a look at top five highlights of Infosys' Q4 earnings:

Segment-wise revenue Infosys reported a year-on-year decline in financial services, retail and "others" segment while hi-tech, manufacturing, saw a robust growth of about 9 per cent YoY. Communication, energy, utilities, resources & services and life sciences segments also grew in Q4 on a YoY basis.

Geography-wise revenue Revenue from the domestic market saw a strong decline of 16.1 per cent YoY, the company said. Revenue from the North American market declined 2.1 per cent YoY. Europe and the rest of the world markets saw a YoY growth of 6.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Guidance for FY25 Infosys sees its revenue growth of 1-3 per cent in constant currency terms in FY25 while its expects an operating margin of 20-22 per cent.

Dividend The board of the company declared a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY24. Along with this, the company announced a special dividend of ₹8 per share.

Headcount The company's attrition rates have steadily declined over the past year — from 20.90 per cent in Q4FY23 to 12.6 per cent in the results shared on Thursday. It stood at 17.30 per cent in the first quarter of FY24 before dipping to 14.6 per cent in Q2FY24. Attrition stood at 12.9 per cent for the quarter ending on December 31 last year.

