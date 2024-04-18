Infosys Q4 Results: Attrition rate declines further to 12.6% as profit jumps to ₹7,969 crore
Infosys reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday to clock a net profit of ₹7,975 crore. The Bangalore-based company also saw its attrition rate dwindle further to 12.6% in the final quarter of FY24.
