Infosys reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday to clock a net profit of ₹7,975 crore. The Bangalore-based company also saw its attrition rate dwindle further to 12.6% in the final quarter of FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Attrition rates have steadily declined over the past year — from 20.90% in Q4FY23 to 12.6% in the results shared on Thursday. It stood at 17.30% in the first quarter of FY24 before dipping to 14.6% in Q2FY24. Attrition stood at 12.9% for the quarter ending on December 31 last year.

“The hiring model has changed significantly in the last few quarters….last few years. We are now in a more agile model of campus hiring. We do campus hiring more than more than half the time from off campuses...fresher hiring off campuses…we will embark on that. At this point we are at 82% utilisation…so we still have headroom on that. Plus attrition is very low. So we have not decided on the campus hiring numbers at this point," officials added during a press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

