Infosys Q4 Results Live Updates: Revenue expected to fall on weak discretionary spending, margin to remain flat QoQ

1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Infosys Q4 Results Live Updates: IT major Infosys will declare its Q4 results today. Infosys Q4 results are expected to be tepid amid weakness in discretionary spending. While Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, EBIT margin may remain flat.