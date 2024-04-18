Infosys Q4 Results Live Updates: Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its Q4 results today. Infosys Q4 results are expected to be tepid amid weakness in discretionary spending. While Infosys Q4 revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, operating margin or EBIT margin may remain flat on account of a slew of weak growth. The IT major’s deal pipeline remains healthy, while closures are somewhat challenging due to slower decision-making processes and furloughs. The key things to watch out for in Infosys Q4 results are the commentary on cost takeout projects, banking vertical and outlook on client CY24 discretionary spend. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q4 results live blog for the latest updates.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys is expected to provide constant currency (CC) USD revenue growth guidance in the range of 2.5% - 5.5% with EBIT margin guidance of 20% - 22% for FY25.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: On the operational front, Infosys’ Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) during the quarter ended March 2024 is expected to fall 0.69% to ₹7,906 crore from ₹7,961 crore in the December quarter. EBIT margin is estimated to remain stable at 20.5% QoQ as margin headwinds from the partial wage hike impact and visa costs could offset gains from the absence of one-offs and operational efficiency, as per average estimates.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys Q4 revenue in USD terms is expected to fall 0.38% to $4,645 million from $4,663 million on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, led by seasonal softness and expected lower pass-through sales. In rupee terms, revenue is estimated to decline 0.59% to ₹38,590 crore from ₹38,821 crore sequentially due to continued weakness in discretionary spending and weak seasonality.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: Infosys is expected to post a net profit of ₹6,142 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, registering a muted growth of 0.58% from ₹6,106 crore reported in the December quarter, as per average estimates of seven brokerages.
Infosys Q4 Results Live: The meeting of the Board of Directors of Infosys is being held on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17 and 18, and the financial results will be presented to the board on April 18 for their approval. The board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. Infosys will hold investor or analyst calls today to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024, and the business outlook.
