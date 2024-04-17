Infosys Q4 results preview: Revenue expected to fall on weak discretionary spending, margin to remain flat QoQ
Infosys Q4 results preview: Infosys is expected to report tepid numbers in Q4FY24 amid weakness in discretionary spending. While revenue is estimated to drop sequentially, EBIT margin may remain flat on account of a slew of weak growth.
Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 on April 18. Infosys Q4 results will be the second quarterly earnings report from the IT sector after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) released its March quarter earnings last week.