Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys Ltd., center, speaks flanked by Pravin Rao, chief operating officer of Infosys Ltd., left, and Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer of Infosys Ltd., during a news conference in Bengaluru. On annual basis, the company's net profit declined 2.2% (Photo: Bloomberg)
Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys Ltd., center, speaks flanked by Pravin Rao, chief operating officer of Infosys Ltd., left, and Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer of Infosys Ltd., during a news conference in Bengaluru. On annual basis, the company's net profit declined 2.2% (Photo: Bloomberg)

Infosys raises FY20 guidance to 9-10%, Q2 net rises 6.2% sequentially

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2019, 05:51 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Infosys reported net profit of 4,037 crore for the quarter ended September
  • The company’s revenue for the July-September quarter rose 3.8% sequentially to 22,629 cr

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its FY20 revenue guidance to 9-10% from 8.5-10% earlier on the back of strong large deal momentum and market share gains.

"We see deal conversions and new deals in the pipeline," Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys said. The company declared its results after market hours on Friday.

Infosys, India’s second largest software exporter by revenue, reported net profit of 4,037 crore for the quarter ended September, up 6.2% from 3,802 crore in the previous quarter. On annual basis, however, the net profit declined 2.2%.

The company’s revenue for the July-September quarter rose 3.8% sequentially to 22,629 crore. It had clocked a revenue of 21,803 crore in the quarter ended June. The closely watched dollar revenue grew 2.5% sequentially to $3.21 billion.

Operating margins for the quarter under review stood at 21.7% against 20.5% in Q1.

The company’s digital revenues stood at $1.23 billion (38.3% of total revenues), up 38.4% year-on-year and 10.7% sequentially in constant currency terms.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue