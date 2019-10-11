Infosys raises FY20 guidance to 9-10%, Q2 net rises 6.2% sequentially

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its FY20 revenue guidance to 9-10% from 8.5-10% earlier on the back of strong large deal momentum and market share gains.

"We see deal conversions and new deals in the pipeline," Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys said. The company declared its results after market hours on Friday.

Infosys, India’s second largest software exporter by revenue, reported net profit of ₹4,037 crore for the quarter ended September, up 6.2% from ₹3,802 crore in the previous quarter. On annual basis, however, the net profit declined 2.2%.

The company’s revenue for the July-September quarter rose 3.8% sequentially to ₹22,629 crore. It had clocked a revenue of ₹21,803 crore in the quarter ended June. The closely watched dollar revenue grew 2.5% sequentially to $3.21 billion.

Operating margins for the quarter under review stood at 21.7% against 20.5% in Q1.

The company’s digital revenues stood at $1.23 billion (38.3% of total revenues), up 38.4% year-on-year and 10.7% sequentially in constant currency terms.