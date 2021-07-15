Infosys raises FY22 revenue projection

Dollar revenue grew 16.9% annually and 4.8% sequentially to $3.78 billion on the back of large deal wins worth a total contract value (TCV) of $2.6 billion during the quarter. Out of these large deals, 30% were net new signings. “This is the fastest growth we have seen in 10 years. We continue to gain significant market share, which is essentially organic growth, especially in the area of digital transformation. This is a clear reflection of Infosys’s resilience and client relevance," said Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director of Infosys.