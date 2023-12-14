Infosys Q3 FY24: Tech giant to announce quarterly results on Jan 11

Indian tech giant Infosys will announce its quarterly results for the October-December quarter on January 11. The Q3 FY24 results will be announced after the board of directors meeting, set to begin on January 10.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 10 and 11, 2024. The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on January 11, 2024, for their approval," said the company in its stock exchange filing.

The company shares closed 3.61% higher at ₹1501.25 per share on BSE on Thursday. The trading window for the earnings release of the Q3 FY24 quarter will be closed from December 16, 2023, to January 15, 2024. The investor call will be held on January 11.

In its September quarter's growth guidance, the Bengaluru-based company had said that it expects the FY 24 revenue to grow between 1% and 2.5%, narrower than the 1-3.5% growth it guided for during its June quarter results.

In the previous quarter, the company reported its Q2 revenue at ₹38,994 crore, which was 6.7 percent higher year-on-year (YoY). In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue grew by 2.5 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent QoQ. The tech firm reported a 3.2 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for Q2FY24 at ₹6,212 crore. It had reported a profit of ₹6,021 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5 per cent.

In the September quarter, the company's operating income increased by 4.85% on a sequential basis and increased by 5.09% on an annual basis.

The company's attrition reduced further to 14.6 per cent from 27.1 per cent YoY. Its attrition fell by 17.3 per cent QoQ compared to the June quarter. By the end of the September quarter, the company had a total of 3,28,764 employees against 3,45,218 employees in the same quarter last year.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!