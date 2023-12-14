Infosys Q3 FY24: Tech giant to announce quarterly results on Jan 11
Infosys Q3 FY24: The Bengaluru-based tech giant will announce the Oct-Dec quarterly results on Jan 11. The board of directors meeting will begin on January 10, the company said in its stock filing on Thursday
Indian tech giant Infosys will announce its quarterly results for the October-December quarter on January 11. The Q3 FY24 results will be announced after the board of directors meeting, set to begin on January 10.
