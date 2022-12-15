Home / Companies / Company Results /  Infosys to announce Q3 results on Jan 12

IT major Infosys will announce its third quarter results on 12 January, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based company will hold investor/ analyst calls on 12 January, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022 and business outlook.

The company informed that it will close the trading window from 16 December, 2022 and will re-open on 16 January, 2023.

"The Company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending 31 December, 2022 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended," the statement read.

The company's board of directors will meet on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 and 12 January, to:

1. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022;

2. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the company as per INDAS for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022;

3. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022.

Despite fears of a global recession clouding the outlook for tech spending, Infosys has raised its annual revenue forecast and reported better-than-expected September quarter profit.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In the September quarter, profit grew 11.1% to 6,021 crore from 5,421 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 23.4% 36,538 crore from 29,602 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Infosys Ltd settled 2.50% lower at 1,539.95 apiece on the NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout