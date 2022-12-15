Infosys to announce Q3 results on Jan 121 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 06:31 PM IST
- Infosys informed that it will close the trading window from 16 December, 2022 and will re-open on 16 January, 2023
IT major Infosys will announce its third quarter results on 12 January, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based company will hold investor/ analyst calls on 12 January, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022 and business outlook.