IT major Infosys will announce its third quarter results on 12 January, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based company will hold investor/ analyst calls on 12 January, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending 31 December, 2022 and business outlook.

The company informed that it will close the trading window from 16 December, 2022 and will re-open on 16 January, 2023.

"The Company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending 31 December, 2022 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended," the statement read.

The company's board of directors will meet on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 and 12 January, to:

1. Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022;

2. Approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the company as per INDAS for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022;

3. Approve and take on record the audited financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and IFRS for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December, 2022.

Despite fears of a global recession clouding the outlook for tech spending, Infosys has raised its annual revenue forecast and reported better-than-expected September quarter profit.

In the September quarter, profit grew 11.1% to ₹6,021 crore from ₹5,421 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 23.4% ₹36,538 crore from ₹29,602 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Infosys Ltd settled 2.50% lower at ₹1,539.95 apiece on the NSE.