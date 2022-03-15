Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Q4 results: Infosys to consider final dividend on 13 April

Q4 results: Infosys to consider final dividend on 13 April

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Infosys board will also approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2022

Infosys Ltd today informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet on 12 April and 13 April to recommend a final dividend for the current financial year (FY22).

The board will also approve and take on record the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2022.

The company will hold analyst calls on April 13, 2022 to discuss the financial results and business outlook going forward.

On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed nearly 3% lower at 1,838 apiece on NSE.

In the January-March period, IT stocks have come under heavy pressure with relentless FII selling over expensive valuations and volatile geopolitical scenario.

So far the stock has fallen 3.18% as against a slide of 5.46% in the benchmark Nifty and over 9% drop in the Nifty IT Index.

Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of 5,809 crore for the third quarter, an increase of 12% from 5,197 crore clocked in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 23% at 31,867 crore during the December quarter. The company had revised revenue guidance for FY22 upwards to 19.5%-20%, powered by sequential growth of 7% in Q3.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!