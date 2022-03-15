Q4 results: Infosys to consider final dividend on 13 April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company will hold analyst calls on April 13, 2022 to discuss the financial results and business outlook going forward.
On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed nearly 3% lower at ₹1,838 apiece on NSE.
In the January-March period, IT stocks have come under heavy pressure with relentless FII selling over expensive valuations and volatile geopolitical scenario.
So far the stock has fallen 3.18% as against a slide of 5.46% in the benchmark Nifty and over 9% drop in the Nifty IT Index.
Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,809 crore for the third quarter, an increase of 12% from ₹5,197 crore clocked in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 23% at ₹31,867 crore during the December quarter. The company had revised revenue guidance for FY22 upwards to 19.5%-20%, powered by sequential growth of 7% in Q3.
