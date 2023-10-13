IT jobs bleak in near-term after headcount crashes by 16,162 in top 3 companies; What's weighing on the sector?
The major trend observed across all three companies has been a sequential decline in attrition rate with a drop in the total headcount numbers, along with a reduction in FY24 revenue guidance.
India's top three information technology (IT) majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies recently announced their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) and reported a sequential decrease in their total employee headcount in the last three months. Market experts have noted a slowdown in the IT sector on global macroeconomic headwinds, which has resulted in the IT majors reporting softer numbers in the quarter ended September 30.