India's top three information technology (IT) majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies recently announced their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) and reported a sequential decrease in their total employee headcount in the last three months. Market experts have noted a slowdown in the IT sector on global macroeconomic headwinds, which has resulted in the IT majors reporting softer numbers in the quarter ended September 30.

However, the major trend observed across all three companies has been a sequential decline in attrition rate with a drop in the total headcount numbers, along with a reduction in FY24 revenue guidance. Cumulatively, the three software services exporters reported a total sequential decline of 16,162 in headcount numbers during the September quarter. Here's a glance at the Q2 numbers of TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech along with their headcount figures:

TCS:

India's largest software services exporter reported a rise of 8.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹11,342 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. The board approved a buyback of ₹17,000 crore at a price of ₹4,150 per equity share at a premium of about 15 per cent. This is the company's fifth share buyback for the IT behemoth in a span of six years.

TCS reported a sequential decline of 14.9 per cent in attrition rate and its total workforce stood at 6,08,985 as on September 30 compared to 6,15,318 as on June 30, 2023. This means the headcount in the September quarter reduced by 6,333 (6,08,985-6,15,318 = -6,333).

Infosys

India's second-largest IT major's net profit rose 3.17 per cent to ₹6,212 crore, compared to ₹6,012 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Bengaluru-based company has narrowed its revenue growth guidance for the full year at the upper end to 1-2.5 per cent.

Infosys announced that it will skip campus hiring for now and honour all the offers made so far. “Last year, we hired 50,000 freshers and hired ahead of demand...we still have a significant fresher bench... we are, of course, training them on Gen AI etc, but we still have way to go on utilisation, and at the moment are not going to campuses as yet...we will monitor this every quarter looking at our future projections," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Infosys. That said, the company will honour all the offers made, onboarding them as projects come up, he added.



Infosys reported a sequential decline of 14.9 per cent in attrition rate and its total workforce stood at 3,28,764 as on September 30 compared to 3,36,294 as on June 30, 2023. This means the headcount in the September quarter reduced by 7,530 (3,28,764-3,36,294 = -7,530).

HCL Tech

HCL Tech reported a rise of 9.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,832 crore, compared to ₹3,489 crore in the corresponding period last year. HCL Tech reported a further decline in its attrition rate to 14.2 per cent in Q2FY24 from 16.3 per cent in the preceding June quarter of current fiscal. The attrition rate excludes involuntary attrition and digital process operations.

The company's total headcount stood at was 2,21,139 as of September 30, compared to 2,23,438 as on June 30, 2023. This means the headcount in the September quarter reduced by 2,299 (2,21,139 - 2,23,438 = -2,299 ). HCL Tech hired 3,630 freshers in the last three months which was a significant rise from 1,590 it hired in the June quarter.

Hence, the total decrease in headcount numbers of all three IT companies in the September quarter comes out to be 6,333+7,530+2,299 = 16,621.

Sector Outlook

Analysts and brokerages expect the IT companies to witness near-term weakness in revenue growth, but the strong order book will support the growth prospects in the next fiscal 2024-25.

On the reduction in headcount numbers, market experts believe that the rush to hire employees has cooled down as clients are cutting on extra spends and delaying projects.

‘’One witnesses a sequential fall in Attrition rates across the tech sector. Similarly there is also a reduction in headcount for most companies that have declared the results so far. Both indicators show that the exuberant rush to hire employees have cooled off as their clients are cutting down discretionary spends and deferring projects,'' said Kaushik Dani Fund Manager - PMS, Abans Investment Managers.

‘’The same is evident in subdued topline growth and trimming of guidance. On the positive side, it would also help companies through better utilizations; thereby improving EBIT Margins which is visible in the results,'' added Dani.

