Infosys, Wipro earnings ride robust demand for digital

Effective 1 January, as part of simplifying its organizational structure, Wipro has replaced the current structure of various strategic business units, service lines and markets with four strategic market units (SMUs) and two global business lines (GBLs). The four SMUs are Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 will be organized by sectors, Europe and APMEA will be structured by countries. The GBLs are known as iDEAS (integrated digital, engineering and application services) and iCORE (cloud infrastructure, digital operations, risk and enterprise cybersecurity services).