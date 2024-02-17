Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2572.41% YOY

Infronics Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.67% & the profit increased by 2572.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.49% and the profit decreased by 43.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.44% q-o-q & increased by 540.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2563.93% Y-o-Y.

Infronics Systems has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months and 25.61% YTD return.

Currently, Infronics Systems has a market cap of ₹40.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹64 & ₹26.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infronics Systems Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.64 0.97 -33.49% 1.82 -64.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 +4.31% 0.05 +47.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.02 -32.52% Total Operating Expense 0.13 0.13 +6.09% 1.74 -92.3% Operating Income 0.51 0.84 -39.44% 0.08 +540.63% Net Income Before Taxes 0.46 0.75 -38.16% -0.02 +3010.06% Net Income 0.31 0.55 -43.66% 0.01 +2572.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 0.69 -43.48% 0.01 +2563.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.64Cr

