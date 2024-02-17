Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2572.41% YOY

Infronics Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.67% & the profit increased by 2572.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.49% and the profit decreased by 43.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.44% q-o-q & increased by 540.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2563.93% Y-o-Y.
Infronics Systems has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months and 25.61% YTD return.
Currently, Infronics Systems has a market cap of ₹40.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹64 & ₹26.9 respectively.
Infronics Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.64
|0.97
|-33.49%
|1.82
|-64.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.07
|+4.31%
|0.05
|+47.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.02
|-32.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.13
|0.13
|+6.09%
|1.74
|-92.3%
|Operating Income
|0.51
|0.84
|-39.44%
|0.08
|+540.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.46
|0.75
|-38.16%
|-0.02
|+3010.06%
|Net Income
|0.31
|0.55
|-43.66%
|0.01
|+2572.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|0.69
|-43.48%
|0.01
|+2563.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.64Cr
