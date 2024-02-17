Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2572.41% YOY

Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2572.41% YOY

Livemint

Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 64.67% YoY & profit increased by 2572.41% YoY

Infronics Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live

Infronics Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 64.67% & the profit increased by 2572.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 33.49% and the profit decreased by 43.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.31% q-o-q & increased by 47.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.44% q-o-q & increased by 540.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2563.93% Y-o-Y.

Infronics Systems has delivered -1.98% return in the last 1 week, 36.1% return in the last 6 months and 25.61% YTD return.

Currently, Infronics Systems has a market cap of 40.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 64 & 26.9 respectively.

Infronics Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.640.97-33.49%1.82-64.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.07+4.31%0.05+47.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.02-32.52%
Total Operating Expense0.130.13+6.09%1.74-92.3%
Operating Income0.510.84-39.44%0.08+540.63%
Net Income Before Taxes0.460.75-38.16%-0.02+3010.06%
Net Income0.310.55-43.66%0.01+2572.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.390.69-43.48%0.01+2563.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.64Cr

