Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.13% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared its Q1 results on 12 August 2024, reporting a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 4.34% and a rise in profit by 15.13%. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 4.64%, although profits saw a slight decline of 3.15%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline of 0.5%, while increasing 4.18% on a YoY basis. This indicates a careful management of operational costs amidst growing revenue streams.
Operating income for Ingersoll-Rand India rose by 5.53% QoQ and surged by 16.76% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance and operational efficiency during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹19.6, marking a 15.16% increase YoY. This growth in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its capability to generate higher earnings for shareholders.
Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.88% over the past week, 24.97% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.94%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.
Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,872.96 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹5,000 and a 52-week low of ₹2,760, reflecting its significant appreciation over the past year.
Ingersoll-Rand India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|317.74
|303.64
|+4.64%
|304.53
|+4.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|29.93
|30.08
|-0.5%
|28.73
|+4.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.52
|4.27
|+5.85%
|4.35
|+3.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|239.44
|229.44
|+4.36%
|237.47
|+0.83%
|Operating Income
|78.3
|74.2
|+5.53%
|67.06
|+16.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.29
|84.46
|-1.39%
|72.33
|+15.15%
|Net Income
|61.86
|63.87
|-3.15%
|53.73
|+15.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.6
|20.23
|-3.11%
|17.02
|+15.16%
