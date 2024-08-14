Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.13% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared its Q1 results on 12 August 2024, reporting a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 4.34% and a rise in profit by 15.13%. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 4.64%, although profits saw a slight decline of 3.15%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline of 0.5%, while increasing 4.18% on a YoY basis. This indicates a careful management of operational costs amidst growing revenue streams.

Operating income for Ingersoll-Rand India rose by 5.53% QoQ and surged by 16.76% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance and operational efficiency during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹19.6, marking a 15.16% increase YoY. This growth in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its capability to generate higher earnings for shareholders.

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.88% over the past week, 24.97% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.94%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,872.96 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹5,000 and a 52-week low of ₹2,760, reflecting its significant appreciation over the past year.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 317.74 303.64 +4.64% 304.53 +4.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.93 30.08 -0.5% 28.73 +4.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.52 4.27 +5.85% 4.35 +3.91% Total Operating Expense 239.44 229.44 +4.36% 237.47 +0.83% Operating Income 78.3 74.2 +5.53% 67.06 +16.76% Net Income Before Taxes 83.29 84.46 -1.39% 72.33 +15.15% Net Income 61.86 63.87 -3.15% 53.73 +15.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.6 20.23 -3.11% 17.02 +15.16%