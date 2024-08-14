Hello User
Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 15.13% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 4.34% YoY & profit increased by 15.13% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live

Ingersoll-Rand India Q1 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared its Q1 results on 12 August 2024, reporting a year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue by 4.34% and a rise in profit by 15.13%. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue growth of 4.64%, although profits saw a slight decline of 3.15%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) decline of 0.5%, while increasing 4.18% on a YoY basis. This indicates a careful management of operational costs amidst growing revenue streams.

Operating income for Ingersoll-Rand India rose by 5.53% QoQ and surged by 16.76% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance and operational efficiency during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 19.6, marking a 15.16% increase YoY. This growth in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its capability to generate higher earnings for shareholders.

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.88% over the past week, 24.97% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 30.94%. These impressive returns highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India boasts a market capitalization of 12,872.96 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 5,000 and a 52-week low of 2,760, reflecting its significant appreciation over the past year.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue317.74303.64+4.64%304.53+4.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.9330.08-0.5%28.73+4.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.524.27+5.85%4.35+3.91%
Total Operating Expense239.44229.44+4.36%237.47+0.83%
Operating Income78.374.2+5.53%67.06+16.76%
Net Income Before Taxes83.2984.46-1.39%72.33+15.15%
Net Income61.8663.87-3.15%53.73+15.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.620.23-3.11%17.02+15.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.86Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹317.74Cr

