Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.57% YoY & profit increased by 21.4% YoY.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live
Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 16.57% year-on-year and a profit rise of 21.4%. These figures highlight the company's resilience in a competitive market.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest growth of 1.37%, while profit experienced a slight decrease of 2.44%. This indicates some volatility in the company's short-term performance despite the strong year-on-year results.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.15% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.49% year-on-year, signaling increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income, however, showed a decline of 4.53% quarter-on-quarter, while it increased by 22.4% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company has managed to grow over a longer period, recent performance may need closer scrutiny.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 19.12, reflecting a 21.4% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a 2.55% return in the last week, but a notable -7.06% return over the last six months, highlighting some challenges in the medium term. However, the company has posted an impressive 34.7% return year-to-date.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market capitalization of 13,242.3 Crores, with a 52-week high of 5000 and a low of 2881.05, indicating a strong market presence and investor interest.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue322.1317.74+1.37%276.31+16.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.0729.93+7.15%28.51+12.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.484.52-0.88%4.59-2.4%
Total Operating Expense247.35239.44+3.3%215.24+14.92%
Operating Income74.7578.3-4.53%61.07+22.4%
Net Income Before Taxes80.9583.29-2.81%66.95+20.91%
Net Income60.3561.86-2.44%49.71+21.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.1219.6-2.45%15.75+21.4%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹60.35Cr
₹322.1Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIngersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.85
    11:42 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -6.4 (-2.2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.95
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-2.91%)

    Tata Motors share price

    788.20
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    3.25 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    408.65
    11:43 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.6 (-1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.30
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-8.31%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,163.25
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -791.9 (-6.11%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    929.00
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -58.4 (-5.91%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    56.16
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    -3.23 (-5.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    310.00
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    25.85 (9.1%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    260.35
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.8 (3.91%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    163.25
    11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    5.4 (3.42%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    698.50
    11:35 AM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.85 (3.38%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.000.00
      Chennai
      77,311.000.00
      Delhi
      77,463.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.