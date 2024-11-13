Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 16.57% year-on-year and a profit rise of 21.4%. These figures highlight the company's resilience in a competitive market.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest growth of 1.37%, while profit experienced a slight decrease of 2.44%. This indicates some volatility in the company's short-term performance despite the strong year-on-year results.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.15% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.49% year-on-year, signaling increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.
Operating income, however, showed a decline of 4.53% quarter-on-quarter, while it increased by 22.4% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company has managed to grow over a longer period, recent performance may need closer scrutiny.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.12, reflecting a 21.4% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a 2.55% return in the last week, but a notable -7.06% return over the last six months, highlighting some challenges in the medium term. However, the company has posted an impressive 34.7% return year-to-date.
Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market capitalization of ₹13,242.3 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹5000 and a low of ₹2881.05, indicating a strong market presence and investor interest.
Ingersoll-Rand India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|322.1
|317.74
|+1.37%
|276.31
|+16.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.07
|29.93
|+7.15%
|28.51
|+12.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.48
|4.52
|-0.88%
|4.59
|-2.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|247.35
|239.44
|+3.3%
|215.24
|+14.92%
|Operating Income
|74.75
|78.3
|-4.53%
|61.07
|+22.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.95
|83.29
|-2.81%
|66.95
|+20.91%
|Net Income
|60.35
|61.86
|-2.44%
|49.71
|+21.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.12
|19.6
|-2.45%
|15.75
|+21.4%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess