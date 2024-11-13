Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 16.57% year-on-year and a profit rise of 21.4%. These figures highlight the company's resilience in a competitive market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest growth of 1.37%, while profit experienced a slight decrease of 2.44%. This indicates some volatility in the company's short-term performance despite the strong year-on-year results.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.15% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.49% year-on-year, signaling increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income, however, showed a decline of 4.53% quarter-on-quarter, while it increased by 22.4% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company has managed to grow over a longer period, recent performance may need closer scrutiny.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹19.12, reflecting a 21.4% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a 2.55% return in the last week, but a notable -7.06% return over the last six months, highlighting some challenges in the medium term. However, the company has posted an impressive 34.7% return year-to-date.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market capitalization of ₹13,242.3 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹5000 and a low of ₹2881.05, indicating a strong market presence and investor interest.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 322.1 317.74 +1.37% 276.31 +16.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.07 29.93 +7.15% 28.51 +12.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.48 4.52 -0.88% 4.59 -2.4% Total Operating Expense 247.35 239.44 +3.3% 215.24 +14.92% Operating Income 74.75 78.3 -4.53% 61.07 +22.4% Net Income Before Taxes 80.95 83.29 -2.81% 66.95 +20.91% Net Income 60.35 61.86 -2.44% 49.71 +21.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.12 19.6 -2.45% 15.75 +21.4%

