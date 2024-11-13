Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.4% YOY

Livemint

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.57% YoY & profit increased by 21.4% YoY.

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live

Ingersoll-Rand India Q2 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India has declared its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 16.57% year-on-year and a profit rise of 21.4%. These figures highlight the company's resilience in a competitive market.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a modest growth of 1.37%, while profit experienced a slight decrease of 2.44%. This indicates some volatility in the company's short-term performance despite the strong year-on-year results.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 7.15% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.49% year-on-year, signaling increased operational costs that may impact future profitability.

Operating income, however, showed a decline of 4.53% quarter-on-quarter, while it increased by 22.4% year-on-year. This suggests that while the company has managed to grow over a longer period, recent performance may need closer scrutiny.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 19.12, reflecting a 21.4% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a 2.55% return in the last week, but a notable -7.06% return over the last six months, highlighting some challenges in the medium term. However, the company has posted an impressive 34.7% return year-to-date.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market capitalization of 13,242.3 Crores, with a 52-week high of 5000 and a low of 2881.05, indicating a strong market presence and investor interest.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue322.1317.74+1.37%276.31+16.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.0729.93+7.15%28.51+12.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.484.52-0.88%4.59-2.4%
Total Operating Expense247.35239.44+3.3%215.24+14.92%
Operating Income74.7578.3-4.53%61.07+22.4%
Net Income Before Taxes80.9583.29-2.81%66.95+20.91%
Net Income60.3561.86-2.44%49.71+21.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.1219.6-2.45%15.75+21.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.35Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹322.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.