Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025:Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profits. The topline increased by 17.04% year-on-year, with profit reaching ₹77.66 crore, marking an impressive increase of 40.99% YOY. The overall revenue for the quarter stood at ₹385.32 crore.
Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Ingersoll-Rand India experienced a revenue growth of 19.63% and a profit increase of 28.68%. These figures indicate a strong upward trajectory for the company as it continues to perform well in the market.
Additionally, the company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 5.17% year-on-year, contributing positively to the overall profit margins.
The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 36.72% quarter-on-quarter and up by 45.44% year-on-year. This reflects the efficiency and effectiveness of Ingersoll-Rand India's operational strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹24.6, which is an increase of 40.97% compared to the same quarter last year, further underlining the company's robust financial health.
Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.47% in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -11.95% return over the last six months and a -15.37% year-to-date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Ingersoll-Rand India stands at ₹11,228.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5000 and a low of ₹3055. This volatility indicates potential investment opportunities as the company continues to navigate through market fluctuations.
Ingersoll-Rand India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|385.32
|322.1
|+19.63%
|329.21
|+17.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.44
|32.07
|-5.08%
|32.1
|-5.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.99
|4.48
|-10.94%
|4.53
|-11.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|283.12
|247.35
|+14.46%
|258.94
|+9.34%
|Operating Income
|102.2
|74.75
|+36.72%
|70.27
|+45.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|105.95
|80.95
|+30.88%
|74.3
|+42.6%
|Net Income
|77.66
|60.35
|+28.68%
|55.08
|+40.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.6
|19.12
|+28.66%
|17.45
|+40.97%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
