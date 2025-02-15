Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 40.99% YOY, profit at ₹77.66 crore and revenue at ₹385.32 crore

Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025:Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profits. The topline increased by 17.04% year-on-year, with profit reaching ₹77.66 crore, marking an impressive increase of 40.99% YOY. The overall revenue for the quarter stood at ₹385.32 crore.

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Ingersoll-Rand India experienced a revenue growth of 19.63% and a profit increase of 28.68%. These figures indicate a strong upward trajectory for the company as it continues to perform well in the market.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 5.17% year-on-year, contributing positively to the overall profit margins.

Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 36.72% quarter-on-quarter and up by 45.44% year-on-year. This reflects the efficiency and effectiveness of Ingersoll-Rand India's operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹24.6, which is an increase of 40.97% compared to the same quarter last year, further underlining the company's robust financial health.

Advertisement

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.47% in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -11.95% return over the last six months and a -15.37% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Ingersoll-Rand India stands at ₹11,228.55 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5000 and a low of ₹3055. This volatility indicates potential investment opportunities as the company continues to navigate through market fluctuations.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 385.32 322.1 +19.63% 329.21 +17.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.44 32.07 -5.08% 32.1 -5.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.99 4.48 -10.94% 4.53 -11.92% Total Operating Expense 283.12 247.35 +14.46% 258.94 +9.34% Operating Income 102.2 74.75 +36.72% 70.27 +45.44% Net Income Before Taxes 105.95 80.95 +30.88% 74.3 +42.6% Net Income 77.66 60.35 +28.68% 55.08 +40.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.6 19.12 +28.66% 17.45 +40.97%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement