Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 40.99% YOY, profit at ₹77.66 crore and revenue at ₹385.32 crore

Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 17.04% YoY & profit increased by 40.99% YoY, profit at 77.66 crore and revenue at 385.32 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025:Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profits. The topline increased by 17.04% year-on-year, with profit reaching 77.66 crore, marking an impressive increase of 40.99% YOY. The overall revenue for the quarter stood at 385.32 crore.

Comparing the results with the previous quarter, Ingersoll-Rand India experienced a revenue growth of 19.63% and a profit increase of 28.68%. These figures indicate a strong upward trajectory for the company as it continues to perform well in the market.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company's Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.08% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 5.17% year-on-year, contributing positively to the overall profit margins.

Ingersoll-Rand India Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also noteworthy, up by 36.72% quarter-on-quarter and up by 45.44% year-on-year. This reflects the efficiency and effectiveness of Ingersoll-Rand India's operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 24.6, which is an increase of 40.97% compared to the same quarter last year, further underlining the company's robust financial health.

Advertisement

Ingersoll-Rand India has delivered a return of 1.47% in the last week, although it has faced challenges with a -11.95% return over the last six months and a -15.37% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Ingersoll-Rand India stands at 11,228.55 crore, with a 52-week high of 5000 and a low of 3055. This volatility indicates potential investment opportunities as the company continues to navigate through market fluctuations.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue385.32322.1+19.63%329.21+17.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.4432.07-5.08%32.1-5.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.994.48-10.94%4.53-11.92%
Total Operating Expense283.12247.35+14.46%258.94+9.34%
Operating Income102.274.75+36.72%70.27+45.44%
Net Income Before Taxes105.9580.95+30.88%74.3+42.6%
Net Income77.6660.35+28.68%55.08+40.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.619.12+28.66%17.45+40.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIngersoll-Rand India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 40.99% YOY, profit at ₹77.66 crore and revenue at ₹385.32 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹77.66Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹385.32Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget