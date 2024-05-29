Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.83% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.25% YoY & profit decreased by 4.83% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.25% and the profit decreasing by 4.83% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.77% while the profit increased by 15.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.29% q-o-q and an increase of 6.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed an increase of 5.59% q-o-q but a decrease of 13.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹20.23, reflecting a decrease of 4.81% Y-o-Y.

In the last 1 week, Ingersoll-Rand India delivered a return of -9.31%, with a 48.1% return in the last 6 months and a 39.45% YTD return.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market cap of ₹13709.83 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹5000 & ₹2690.15 respectively.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 303.64 329.21 -7.77% 304.4 -0.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.08 32.1 -6.29% 28.23 +6.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.27 4.53 -5.74% 4.31 -0.93% Total Operating Expense 229.44 258.94 -11.39% 218.23 +5.14% Operating Income 74.2 70.27 +5.59% 86.17 -13.89% Net Income Before Taxes 84.46 74.3 +13.67% 90.31 -6.48% Net Income 63.87 55.08 +15.96% 67.11 -4.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.23 17.45 +15.93% 21.25 -4.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹63.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹303.64Cr

