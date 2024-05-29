Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.83% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.25% and the profit decreasing by 4.83% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.77% while the profit increased by 15.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.29% q-o-q and an increase of 6.55% Y-o-Y.
Operating income showed an increase of 5.59% q-o-q but a decrease of 13.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹20.23, reflecting a decrease of 4.81% Y-o-Y.
In the last 1 week, Ingersoll-Rand India delivered a return of -9.31%, with a 48.1% return in the last 6 months and a 39.45% YTD return.
Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market cap of ₹13709.83 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹5000 & ₹2690.15 respectively.
Ingersoll-Rand India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|303.64
|329.21
|-7.77%
|304.4
|-0.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.08
|32.1
|-6.29%
|28.23
|+6.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.27
|4.53
|-5.74%
|4.31
|-0.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|229.44
|258.94
|-11.39%
|218.23
|+5.14%
|Operating Income
|74.2
|70.27
|+5.59%
|86.17
|-13.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.46
|74.3
|+13.67%
|90.31
|-6.48%
|Net Income
|63.87
|55.08
|+15.96%
|67.11
|-4.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.23
|17.45
|+15.93%
|21.25
|-4.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹63.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹303.64Cr
