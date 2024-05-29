Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.83% YOY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.83% YOY

Livemint

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.25% YoY & profit decreased by 4.83% YoY

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live

Ingersoll-Rand India Q4 Results Live : Ingersoll-Rand India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.25% and the profit decreasing by 4.83% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.77% while the profit increased by 15.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 6.29% q-o-q and an increase of 6.55% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed an increase of 5.59% q-o-q but a decrease of 13.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stands at 20.23, reflecting a decrease of 4.81% Y-o-Y.

In the last 1 week, Ingersoll-Rand India delivered a return of -9.31%, with a 48.1% return in the last 6 months and a 39.45% YTD return.

Currently, Ingersoll-Rand India has a market cap of 13709.83 Cr and 52-week high/low of 5000 & 2690.15 respectively.

Ingersoll-Rand India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue303.64329.21-7.77%304.4-0.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.0832.1-6.29%28.23+6.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.274.53-5.74%4.31-0.93%
Total Operating Expense229.44258.94-11.39%218.23+5.14%
Operating Income74.270.27+5.59%86.17-13.89%
Net Income Before Taxes84.4674.3+13.67%90.31-6.48%
Net Income63.8755.08+15.96%67.11-4.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.2317.45+15.93%21.25-4.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹63.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹303.64Cr

