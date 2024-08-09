INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹53 crore

PTI
Published9 Aug 2024, 07:54 PM IST
INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit fell eight per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53 crore
Inox India on Friday posted around 8 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax at 52.63 crore.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 57.08 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to 301.77 crore from 316.96 crore.

On a standalone basis also, the company's profit fell 2.38 per cent to 53.21 crore from 54.51 crore a year ago.

Income came down to 297.40 crore from 302.05 crore.

The company is into manufacturing of standard and customized cryogenic equipment.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:54 PM IST
