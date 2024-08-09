Hello User
Next Story
INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹53 crore

INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹53 crore

PTI

  • INOX India shares closed 3.95 per cent down at 1,206.05 apiece on BSE.

INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit fell eight per cent to 53 crore

Inox India on Friday posted around 8 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax at 52.63 crore.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 57.08 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to 301.77 crore from 316.96 crore.

On a standalone basis also, the company's profit fell 2.38 per cent to 53.21 crore from 54.51 crore a year ago.

Income came down to 297.40 crore from 302.05 crore.

The company is into manufacturing of standard and customized cryogenic equipment.

Shares of the company closed 3.95 per cent down at 1,206.05 apiece on BSE.

