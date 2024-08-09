INOX India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 8% to ₹53 crore
Inox India on Friday posted around 8 per cent dip in consolidated profit after tax at ₹52.63 crore.
It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹57.08 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
Total income fell to ₹301.77 crore from ₹316.96 crore.
On a standalone basis also, the company's profit fell 2.38 per cent to ₹53.21 crore from ₹54.51 crore a year ago.
Income came down to ₹297.40 crore from ₹302.05 crore.
The company is into manufacturing of standard and customized cryogenic equipment.
Shares of the company closed 3.95 per cent down at ₹1,206.05 apiece on BSE.