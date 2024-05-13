INOX India Q4 results: Net profit jumps 44% YoY to ₹44 crore; revenue up 17%
INOX India Q4 results: The revenue of the company increase 17% year on year from ₹235 crore to ₹276 crore during the period under review
INOX India released their January to March quarter results on Monday and posted a strong 44% year-on-year (YoY) jump in their net profit to ₹44 crore in Q4FY24 from ₹30.6 crore during the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue increased 17% year on year from ₹235 crore to ₹276 crore during the period under review.