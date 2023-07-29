Inox Wind Q1 Results: Consolidated revenue rises 65% YoY to ₹352.3 crore, turns EBITDA positive2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Inox Wind Q1 Results: The company turned EBITDA positive during the quarter and reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹34.8 crore during the period under review from EBITDA loss of ₹25.7 crore during Q1FY23
Inox Wind released their April to June quarter results on Saturday and recorded a jump of 65% year-on-year in their net consolidated revenue which jumped to ₹352.3 crore during Q1FY24 from ₹213 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The company turned EBITDA positive during the quarter and reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹34.8 crore during the period under review from EBITDA loss of ₹25.7 crore during Q1FY23.
