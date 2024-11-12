Insecticides India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.69% YOY

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 9.9% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a significant increase of 15.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.51%, but profit surged by 25.46%.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 12.65% YoY, indicating increased operational costs over the year. Despite this, Insecticides India reported a robust operating income growth of 27.88% QoQ and 10.37% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹20.78, reflecting a 15.77% increase YoY. This positive growth in EPS is a key indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Insecticides India has seen a -3.4% return over the past week, but has delivered an impressive 52.55% return over the last six months and a 24.25% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2445.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1084.25 and a low of ₹465.6.

As of November 12, 2024, out of two analysts covering Insecticides India, both have given a Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation to buy as of the same date. This reflects a positive outlook for the company's future performance in the market.

Insecticides India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 627.09 656.69 -4.51% 695.99 -9.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.46 38.85 -1% 34.14 +12.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.25 7.13 +1.58% 7.35 -1.43% Total Operating Expense 544.78 592.32 -8.03% 621.41 -12.33% Operating Income 82.32 64.37 +27.88% 74.58 +10.37% Net Income Before Taxes 82.32 65.43 +25.81% 71.75 +14.73% Net Income 61.49 49.01 +25.46% 53.15 +15.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.78 16.56 +25.48% 17.95 +15.77%