Insecticides India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.69% YOY

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 9.9% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a significant increase of 15.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.51%, but profit surged by 25.46%.
The company's Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 12.65% YoY, indicating increased operational costs over the year. Despite this, Insecticides India reported a robust operating income growth of 27.88% QoQ and 10.37% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹20.78, reflecting a 15.77% increase YoY. This positive growth in EPS is a key indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.
In terms of stock performance, Insecticides India has seen a -3.4% return over the past week, but has delivered an impressive 52.55% return over the last six months and a 24.25% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2445.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1084.25 and a low of ₹465.6.
As of November 12, 2024, out of two analysts covering Insecticides India, both have given a Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation to buy as of the same date. This reflects a positive outlook for the company's future performance in the market.
Insecticides India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|627.09
|656.69
|-4.51%
|695.99
|-9.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.46
|38.85
|-1%
|34.14
|+12.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.25
|7.13
|+1.58%
|7.35
|-1.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|544.78
|592.32
|-8.03%
|621.41
|-12.33%
|Operating Income
|82.32
|64.37
|+27.88%
|74.58
|+10.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.32
|65.43
|+25.81%
|71.75
|+14.73%
|Net Income
|61.49
|49.01
|+25.46%
|53.15
|+15.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.78
|16.56
|+25.48%
|17.95
|+15.77%
