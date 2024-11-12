Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Insecticides India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.69% YOY

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.69% YOY

Livemint

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.9% YoY & profit increased by 15.69% YoY

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live

Insecticides India Q2 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a mixed performance with a topline decrease of 9.9% year-over-year (YoY) while profit saw a significant increase of 15.69% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.51%, but profit surged by 25.46%.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a slight decline of 1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 12.65% YoY, indicating increased operational costs over the year. Despite this, Insecticides India reported a robust operating income growth of 27.88% QoQ and 10.37% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 20.78, reflecting a 15.77% increase YoY. This positive growth in EPS is a key indicator of the company's profitability and financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Insecticides India has seen a -3.4% return over the past week, but has delivered an impressive 52.55% return over the last six months and a 24.25% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 2445.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 1084.25 and a low of 465.6.

As of November 12, 2024, out of two analysts covering Insecticides India, both have given a Buy rating, with a consensus recommendation to buy as of the same date. This reflects a positive outlook for the company's future performance in the market.

Insecticides India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue627.09656.69-4.51%695.99-9.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.4638.85-1%34.14+12.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.257.13+1.58%7.35-1.43%
Total Operating Expense544.78592.32-8.03%621.41-12.33%
Operating Income82.3264.37+27.88%74.58+10.37%
Net Income Before Taxes82.3265.43+25.81%71.75+14.73%
Net Income61.4949.01+25.46%53.15+15.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.7816.56+25.48%17.95+15.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.49Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹627.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

