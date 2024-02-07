Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.41% YOY

Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.41% YOY

Livemint

Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.4% YoY & profit increased by 31.41% YoY

Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Insecticides India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit increased by 31.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.57% and the profit decreased by 76.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & increased by 21.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.07% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.65% Y-o-Y.

Insecticides India has delivered -3.23% return in the last 1 week, 35.16% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.

Currently the Insecticides India has a market cap of 1847.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 727 & 414.05 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.:.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Insecticides India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue357.94695.99-48.57%356.53+0.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.7534.14-18.73%22.92+21.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.427.35+0.91%6.43+15.33%
Total Operating Expense339.35621.41-45.39%339.71-0.11%
Operating Income18.5974.58-75.07%16.82+10.51%
Net Income Before Taxes17.0771.75-76.2%12.45+37.15%
Net Income12.3153.15-76.85%9.37+31.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.1617.95-76.82%3.16+31.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹357.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.