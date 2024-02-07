Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.41% YOY

Insecticides India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit increased by 31.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.57% and the profit decreased by 76.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & increased by 21.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 75.07% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.65% Y-o-Y.

Insecticides India has delivered -3.23% return in the last 1 week, 35.16% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.

Currently the Insecticides India has a market cap of ₹1847.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727 & ₹414.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Insecticides India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 357.94 695.99 -48.57% 356.53 +0.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.75 34.14 -18.73% 22.92 +21.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.42 7.35 +0.91% 6.43 +15.33% Total Operating Expense 339.35 621.41 -45.39% 339.71 -0.11% Operating Income 18.59 74.58 -75.07% 16.82 +10.51% Net Income Before Taxes 17.07 71.75 -76.2% 12.45 +37.15% Net Income 12.31 53.15 -76.85% 9.37 +31.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.16 17.95 -76.82% 3.16 +31.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹357.94Cr

