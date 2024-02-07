Insecticides India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 31.41% YOY

Insecticides India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.4% & the profit increased by 31.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.57% and the profit decreased by 76.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & increased by 21.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 75.07% q-o-q & increased by 10.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.65% Y-o-Y.
Insecticides India has delivered -3.23% return in the last 1 week, 35.16% return in last 6 months and -7.72% YTD return.
Currently the Insecticides India has a market cap of ₹1847.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727 & ₹414.05 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Buy rating.:.
Insecticides India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|357.94
|695.99
|-48.57%
|356.53
|+0.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.75
|34.14
|-18.73%
|22.92
|+21.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.42
|7.35
|+0.91%
|6.43
|+15.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|339.35
|621.41
|-45.39%
|339.71
|-0.11%
|Operating Income
|18.59
|74.58
|-75.07%
|16.82
|+10.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.07
|71.75
|-76.2%
|12.45
|+37.15%
|Net Income
|12.31
|53.15
|-76.85%
|9.37
|+31.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.16
|17.95
|-76.82%
|3.16
|+31.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹357.94Cr
