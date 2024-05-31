Insecticides India Q4 results : profit at ₹7.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY

Insecticides India Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY & profit at ₹ 7.76Cr

Insecticides India Q4 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.74% & the profit came at ₹7.76cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Insecticides India had declared a loss of ₹29.3cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

The revenue declined by 23.87% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7% q-o-q & increased by 19.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.69% q-o-q & increased by 103.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.62 for Q4 which increased by 126.46% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Insecticides India has delivered -7.36% return in the last 1 week, -20.28% return in the last 6 months, and -21.06% YTD return.

Currently, Insecticides India has a market cap of ₹1580.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727 & ₹414.05 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Insecticides India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 272.5 357.94 -23.87% 301.9 -9.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.8 27.75 -7% 21.66 +19.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.6 7.42 +2.45% 6.65 +14.34% Total Operating Expense 271.14 339.35 -20.1% 336.82 -19.5% Operating Income 1.36 18.59 -92.69% -34.93 +103.89% Net Income Before Taxes 3.77 17.07 -77.94% -39.32 +109.58% Net Income 7.76 12.31 -36.92% -29.3 +126.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.62 4.16 -37.02% -9.9 +126.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹272.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!