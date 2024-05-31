Insecticides India Q4 results : profit at ₹7.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY

Insecticides India Q4 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.74% & the profit came at ₹7.76cr.
It is noteworthy that Insecticides India had declared a loss of ₹29.3cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
The revenue declined by 23.87% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7% q-o-q & increased by 19.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 92.69% q-o-q & increased by 103.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.62 for Q4 which increased by 126.46% Y-o-Y.
Insecticides India has delivered -7.36% return in the last 1 week, -20.28% return in the last 6 months, and -21.06% YTD return.
Currently, Insecticides India has a market cap of ₹1580.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹727 & ₹414.05 respectively.
As of 31 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Insecticides India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|272.5
|357.94
|-23.87%
|301.9
|-9.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.8
|27.75
|-7%
|21.66
|+19.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.6
|7.42
|+2.45%
|6.65
|+14.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|271.14
|339.35
|-20.1%
|336.82
|-19.5%
|Operating Income
|1.36
|18.59
|-92.69%
|-34.93
|+103.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.77
|17.07
|-77.94%
|-39.32
|+109.58%
|Net Income
|7.76
|12.31
|-36.92%
|-29.3
|+126.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.62
|4.16
|-37.02%
|-9.9
|+126.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹272.5Cr
