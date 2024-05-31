Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Insecticides India Q4 results : profit at 7.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY

Insecticides India Q4 results : profit at ₹7.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY

Livemint

Insecticides India Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 9.74% YoY & profit at 7.76Cr

Insecticides India Q4 Results Live

Insecticides India Q4 Results Live : Insecticides India declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.74% & the profit came at 7.76cr.

It is noteworthy that Insecticides India had declared a loss of 29.3cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

The revenue declined by 23.87% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7% q-o-q & increased by 19.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 92.69% q-o-q & increased by 103.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.62 for Q4 which increased by 126.46% Y-o-Y.

Insecticides India has delivered -7.36% return in the last 1 week, -20.28% return in the last 6 months, and -21.06% YTD return.

Currently, Insecticides India has a market cap of 1580.38 Cr and 52wk high/low of 727 & 414.05 respectively.

As of 31 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Insecticides India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue272.5357.94-23.87%301.9-9.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.827.75-7%21.66+19.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.67.42+2.45%6.65+14.34%
Total Operating Expense271.14339.35-20.1%336.82-19.5%
Operating Income1.3618.59-92.69%-34.93+103.89%
Net Income Before Taxes3.7717.07-77.94%-39.32+109.58%
Net Income7.7612.31-36.92%-29.3+126.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.624.16-37.02%-9.9+126.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹272.5Cr

