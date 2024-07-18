Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 29.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.87% and the profit increased by 8.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 18.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.65% q-o-q & decreased by 28.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q1 which decreased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Integra Engineering India has delivered -6.85% return in the last 1 week, -6.81% return in last 6 months and -1.66% YTD return.

Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of ₹917.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹328.55 & ₹194 respectively.

Integra Engineering India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.34 33.38 +5.87% 38.24 -7.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.63 4.4 +5.22% 3.9 +18.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.75 +8.07% 0.64 +27.06% Total Operating Expense 30.98 29.51 +4.98% 32.16 -3.69% Operating Income 4.36 3.87 +12.65% 6.07 -28.21% Net Income Before Taxes 4.22 3.84 +10.06% 5.97 -29.32% Net Income 2.94 2.7 +8.95% 4.18 -29.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.85 0.78 +8.97% 1.21 -29.75%