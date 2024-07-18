Hello User
Next Story
Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Livemint

Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live

Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 29.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.87% and the profit increased by 8.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 18.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.65% q-o-q & decreased by 28.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.85 for Q1 which decreased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.

Integra Engineering India has delivered -6.85% return in the last 1 week, -6.81% return in last 6 months and -1.66% YTD return.

Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of 917.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 328.55 & 194 respectively.

Integra Engineering India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.3433.38+5.87%38.24-7.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.634.4+5.22%3.9+18.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.75+8.07%0.64+27.06%
Total Operating Expense30.9829.51+4.98%32.16-3.69%
Operating Income4.363.87+12.65%6.07-28.21%
Net Income Before Taxes4.223.84+10.06%5.97-29.32%
Net Income2.942.7+8.95%4.18-29.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.850.78+8.97%1.21-29.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹35.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

