Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 29.69% YOY

Integra Engineering India Q1 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% & the profit decreased by 29.69% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.87% and the profit increased by 8.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.22% q-o-q & increased by 18.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.65% q-o-q & decreased by 28.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q1 which decreased by 29.75% Y-o-Y.
Integra Engineering India has delivered -6.85% return in the last 1 week, -6.81% return in last 6 months and -1.66% YTD return.
Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of ₹917.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹328.55 & ₹194 respectively.
Integra Engineering India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.34
|33.38
|+5.87%
|38.24
|-7.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.63
|4.4
|+5.22%
|3.9
|+18.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.81
|0.75
|+8.07%
|0.64
|+27.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.98
|29.51
|+4.98%
|32.16
|-3.69%
|Operating Income
|4.36
|3.87
|+12.65%
|6.07
|-28.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.22
|3.84
|+10.06%
|5.97
|-29.32%
|Net Income
|2.94
|2.7
|+8.95%
|4.18
|-29.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.85
|0.78
|+8.97%
|1.21
|-29.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.94Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹35.34Cr
