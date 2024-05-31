Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.5% YOY

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.58% YoY & profit decreased by 43.5% YoY

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.58% & the profit decreased by 43.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.45% and the profit decreased by 35.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.37% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 42.49% q-o-q & decreased by 39.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.78 for Q4 which decreased by 43.77% Y-o-Y.

Integra Engineering India has delivered -14.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.76% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of ₹834.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹328.55 & ₹171.3 respectively.

Integra Engineering India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.38 40.44 -17.45% 35.73 -6.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.4 3.99 +10.37% 3.46 +27.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.75 0.71 +5.42% 0.6 +25.85% Total Operating Expense 29.51 33.7 -12.45% 29.32 +0.65% Operating Income 3.87 6.73 -42.49% 6.41 -39.63% Net Income Before Taxes 3.84 6.53 -41.25% 6.28 -38.91% Net Income 2.7 4.19 -35.68% 4.77 -43.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.78 1.22 -36.07% 1.39 -43.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹33.38Cr

