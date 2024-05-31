Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.5% YOY

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.58% & the profit decreased by 43.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.45% and the profit decreased by 35.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.37% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 42.49% q-o-q & decreased by 39.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.78 for Q4 which decreased by 43.77% Y-o-Y.
Integra Engineering India has delivered -14.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.76% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return.
Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of ₹834.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹328.55 & ₹171.3 respectively.
Integra Engineering India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.38
|40.44
|-17.45%
|35.73
|-6.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.4
|3.99
|+10.37%
|3.46
|+27.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.75
|0.71
|+5.42%
|0.6
|+25.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.51
|33.7
|-12.45%
|29.32
|+0.65%
|Operating Income
|3.87
|6.73
|-42.49%
|6.41
|-39.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.84
|6.53
|-41.25%
|6.28
|-38.91%
|Net Income
|2.7
|4.19
|-35.68%
|4.77
|-43.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.78
|1.22
|-36.07%
|1.39
|-43.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.38Cr
