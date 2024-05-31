Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.5% YOY

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.5% YOY

Livemint

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.58% YoY & profit decreased by 43.5% YoY

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live

Integra Engineering India Q4 Results Live : Integra Engineering India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.58% & the profit decreased by 43.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.45% and the profit decreased by 35.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.37% q-o-q & increased by 27.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 42.49% q-o-q & decreased by 39.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.78 for Q4 which decreased by 43.77% Y-o-Y.

Integra Engineering India has delivered -14.31% return in the last 1 week, -11.76% return in last 6 months and -10.57% YTD return.

Currently the Integra Engineering India has a market cap of 834.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 328.55 & 171.3 respectively.

Integra Engineering India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.3840.44-17.45%35.73-6.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.43.99+10.37%3.46+27.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.750.71+5.42%0.6+25.85%
Total Operating Expense29.5133.7-12.45%29.32+0.65%
Operating Income3.876.73-42.49%6.41-39.63%
Net Income Before Taxes3.846.53-41.25%6.28-38.91%
Net Income2.74.19-35.68%4.77-43.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.781.22-36.07%1.39-43.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.38Cr

