Intel is poised for earnings drop amid semiconductor shortage

Intel may get help from new government incentives to erect those facilities. A bill earmarking $39 billion for domestic chip manufacturing and billions of dollars more for research and development was approved in the U.S. Senate in June. The House still has to pass its spending measure before it goes to the White House for President Biden’s signature. Europe and Asian countries are luring chip makers with incentives to land more capacity and ensure access to a technology increasingly viewed as crucial for national security.