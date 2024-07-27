Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.17% YoY & profit decreased by 20.34% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live
Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with a 5.17% decrease in revenue and a 20.34% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.19% decline in revenue but a 2.04% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

However, the company experienced a 2.38% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses compared to the previous quarter, and a significant 14.44% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 16.8% decrease from the previous quarter and a 25.94% decrease year-on-year for Intellect Design Arena.

The Q1 EPS stands at 5.25, reflecting a 21.64% decrease from the previous year.

Intellect Design Arena's stock performance in the market shows a -7.19% return in the last week, while boasting a 9.5% return in the past 6 months and a 19.16% Year-to-Date return.

With a market cap of 13744.95 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is recorded at 1199 & 572 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 27 Jul, 2024, indicate a divided sentiment with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and another analyst rating it as Hold.

Intellect Design Arena Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue606.34613.67-1.19%639.38-5.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total365.24356.74+2.38%319.16+14.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.5335.27+3.59%33.97+7.53%
Total Operating Expense522.16512.49+1.89%525.71-0.68%
Operating Income84.18101.18-16.8%113.67-25.94%
Net Income Before Taxes98.08122.42-19.88%126.54-22.49%
Net Income74.4672.97+2.04%93.47-20.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.256.03-12.97%6.7-21.64%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹74.46Cr
₹606.34Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIntellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue