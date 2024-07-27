Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with a 5.17% decrease in revenue and a 20.34% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.19% decline in revenue but a 2.04% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

However, the company experienced a 2.38% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses compared to the previous quarter, and a significant 14.44% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 16.8% decrease from the previous quarter and a 25.94% decrease year-on-year for Intellect Design Arena.

The Q1 EPS stands at ₹5.25, reflecting a 21.64% decrease from the previous year.

Intellect Design Arena's stock performance in the market shows a -7.19% return in the last week, while boasting a 9.5% return in the past 6 months and a 19.16% Year-to-Date return.

With a market cap of ₹13744.95 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹1199 & ₹572 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 27 Jul, 2024, indicate a divided sentiment with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and another analyst rating it as Hold.

Intellect Design Arena Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 606.34 613.67 -1.19% 639.38 -5.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 365.24 356.74 +2.38% 319.16 +14.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.53 35.27 +3.59% 33.97 +7.53% Total Operating Expense 522.16 512.49 +1.89% 525.71 -0.68% Operating Income 84.18 101.18 -16.8% 113.67 -25.94% Net Income Before Taxes 98.08 122.42 -19.88% 126.54 -22.49% Net Income 74.46 72.97 +2.04% 93.47 -20.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.25 6.03 -12.97% 6.7 -21.64%