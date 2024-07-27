Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Livemint

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.17% YoY & profit decreased by 20.34% YoY

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with a 5.17% decrease in revenue and a 20.34% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 1.19% decline in revenue but a 2.04% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, the company experienced a 2.38% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses compared to the previous quarter, and a significant 14.44% increase year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 16.8% decrease from the previous quarter and a 25.94% decrease year-on-year for Intellect Design Arena.

The Q1 EPS stands at 5.25, reflecting a 21.64% decrease from the previous year.

Intellect Design Arena's stock performance in the market shows a -7.19% return in the last week, while boasting a 9.5% return in the past 6 months and a 19.16% Year-to-Date return.

With a market cap of 13744.95 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is recorded at 1199 & 572 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 27 Jul, 2024, indicate a divided sentiment with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and another analyst rating it as Hold.

Intellect Design Arena Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue606.34613.67-1.19%639.38-5.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total365.24356.74+2.38%319.16+14.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.5335.27+3.59%33.97+7.53%
Total Operating Expense522.16512.49+1.89%525.71-0.68%
Operating Income84.18101.18-16.8%113.67-25.94%
Net Income Before Taxes98.08122.42-19.88%126.54-22.49%
Net Income74.4672.97+2.04%93.47-20.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.256.03-12.97%6.7-21.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹74.46Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹606.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.