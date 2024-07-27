Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.34% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q1 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, with a 5.17% decrease in revenue and a 20.34% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 1.19% decline in revenue but a 2.04% increase in profit from the previous quarter.
However, the company experienced a 2.38% rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses compared to the previous quarter, and a significant 14.44% increase year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit with a 16.8% decrease from the previous quarter and a 25.94% decrease year-on-year for Intellect Design Arena.
The Q1 EPS stands at ₹5.25, reflecting a 21.64% decrease from the previous year.
Intellect Design Arena's stock performance in the market shows a -7.19% return in the last week, while boasting a 9.5% return in the past 6 months and a 19.16% Year-to-Date return.
With a market cap of ₹13744.95 Cr, the company's 52-week high/low is recorded at ₹1199 & ₹572 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 27 Jul, 2024, indicate a divided sentiment with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and another analyst rating it as Hold.
Intellect Design Arena Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|606.34
|613.67
|-1.19%
|639.38
|-5.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|365.24
|356.74
|+2.38%
|319.16
|+14.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.53
|35.27
|+3.59%
|33.97
|+7.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|522.16
|512.49
|+1.89%
|525.71
|-0.68%
|Operating Income
|84.18
|101.18
|-16.8%
|113.67
|-25.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.08
|122.42
|-19.88%
|126.54
|-22.49%
|Net Income
|74.46
|72.97
|+2.04%
|93.47
|-20.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.25
|6.03
|-12.97%
|6.7
|-21.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹74.46Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹606.34Cr
