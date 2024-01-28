Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.91% YOY

Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.99% & the profit increased by 35.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.47% and the profit increased by 19.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 47.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.53% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena has delivered 5.1% return in the last 1 week, 57.73% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.

Currently the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹12449.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹970 & ₹388.65 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Intellect Design Arena Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 634.35 619.05 +2.47% 546.92 +15.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 338.81 325.67 +4.03% 297.15 +14.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.25 33.73 +1.53% 31.05 +10.3% Total Operating Expense 537.67 530.92 +1.27% 481.29 +11.71% Operating Income 96.68 88.13 +9.7% 65.63 +47.31% Net Income Before Taxes 115.7 96.52 +19.87% 84.4 +37.09% Net Income 84.31 70.44 +19.69% 62.03 +35.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 6 5.03 +19.28% 4.46 +34.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹84.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹634.35Cr

