Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.91% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.91% YOY

Livemint

Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.99% YoY & profit increased by 35.91% YoY

Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live

Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.99% & the profit increased by 35.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.47% and the profit increased by 19.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 47.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.53% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena has delivered 5.1% return in the last 1 week, 57.73% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.

Currently the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of 12449.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 970 & 388.65 respectively.

As of 28 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Intellect Design Arena Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue634.35619.05+2.47%546.92+15.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total338.81325.67+4.03%297.15+14.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.2533.73+1.53%31.05+10.3%
Total Operating Expense537.67530.92+1.27%481.29+11.71%
Operating Income96.6888.13+9.7%65.63+47.31%
Net Income Before Taxes115.796.52+19.87%84.4+37.09%
Net Income84.3170.44+19.69%62.03+35.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS65.03+19.28%4.46+34.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹634.35Cr

