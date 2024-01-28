Intellect Design Arena Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 35.91% YOY

Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.99% & the profit increased by 35.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.47% and the profit increased by 19.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 47.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.53% Y-o-Y.
Intellect Design Arena has delivered 5.1% return in the last 1 week, 57.73% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.
Currently the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹12449.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹970 & ₹388.65 respectively.
As of 28 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
Intellect Design Arena Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|634.35
|619.05
|+2.47%
|546.92
|+15.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|338.81
|325.67
|+4.03%
|297.15
|+14.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|34.25
|33.73
|+1.53%
|31.05
|+10.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|537.67
|530.92
|+1.27%
|481.29
|+11.71%
|Operating Income
|96.68
|88.13
|+9.7%
|65.63
|+47.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|115.7
|96.52
|+19.87%
|84.4
|+37.09%
|Net Income
|84.31
|70.44
|+19.69%
|62.03
|+35.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6
|5.03
|+19.28%
|4.46
|+34.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹84.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹634.35Cr
