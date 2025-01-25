Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025:Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 3.9% & the profit decreased by 16.75% YoY. Profit at ₹70.19 crore and revenue at ₹609.63 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 32.91%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 87.53% q-o-q but decreased by 18.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.94 for Q3 which decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -5.97% YTD return.

Currently, the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹12462.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1199 & ₹693 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating. The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.

Intellect Design Arena Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 609.63 558.13 +9.23% 634.35 -3.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 374.56 372.23 +0.63% 338.81 +10.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.64 38.8 +2.16% 34.25 +15.74% Total Operating Expense 530.51 515.94 +2.82% 537.67 -1.33% Operating Income 79.12 42.19 +87.53% 96.68 -18.16% Net Income Before Taxes 93.72 69.77 +34.33% 115.7 -19% Net Income 70.19 52.81 +32.91% 84.31 -16.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.94 3.73 +32.44% 6 -17.67%