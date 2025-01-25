Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025:Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 3.9% & the profit decreased by 16.75% YoY. Profit at ₹70.19 crore and revenue at ₹609.63 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 32.91%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 87.53% q-o-q but decreased by 18.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.94 for Q3 which decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.
Intellect Design Arena has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -5.97% YTD return.
Currently, the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹12462.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹1199 & ₹693 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating. The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.
Intellect Design Arena Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|609.63
|558.13
|+9.23%
|634.35
|-3.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|374.56
|372.23
|+0.63%
|338.81
|+10.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.64
|38.8
|+2.16%
|34.25
|+15.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|530.51
|515.94
|+2.82%
|537.67
|-1.33%
|Operating Income
|79.12
|42.19
|+87.53%
|96.68
|-18.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|93.72
|69.77
|+34.33%
|115.7
|-19%
|Net Income
|70.19
|52.81
|+32.91%
|84.31
|-16.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.94
|3.73
|+32.44%
|6
|-17.67%
