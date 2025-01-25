Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 16.75% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 3.9% YoY & profit decreased by 16.75% YoY, profit at 70.19 crore and revenue at 609.63 crore.

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025:Intellect Design Arena declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 3.9% & the profit decreased by 16.75% YoY. Profit at 70.19 crore and revenue at 609.63 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 32.91%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.63% q-o-q & increased by 10.55% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 87.53% q-o-q but decreased by 18.16% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 4.94 for Q3 which decreased by 17.67% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

Intellect Design Arena has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, -9.83% return in the last 6 months and -5.97% YTD return.

Currently, the Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of 12462.53 Cr and 52-week high/low of 1199 & 693 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating. The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Sell.

Advertisement

Intellect Design Arena Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue609.63558.13+9.23%634.35-3.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total374.56372.23+0.63%338.81+10.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.6438.8+2.16%34.25+15.74%
Total Operating Expense530.51515.94+2.82%537.67-1.33%
Operating Income79.1242.19+87.53%96.68-18.16%
Net Income Before Taxes93.7269.77+34.33%115.7-19%
Net Income70.1952.81+32.91%84.31-16.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.943.73+32.44%6-17.67%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIntellect Design Arena Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 16.75% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹70.19Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹609.63Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts