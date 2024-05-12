Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.51% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.3% YoY & profit decreased by 19.51% YoY

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% & the profit decreased by 19.51% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 4.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.03 for Q4 which decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, 54.04% return in the last 6 months and 22.5% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹14027.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1199 & ₹460 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intellect Design Arena Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 613.67 634.35 -3.26% 615.5 -0.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 356.74 338.81 +5.29% 313.77 +13.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.27 34.25 +2.96% 32.93 +7.09% Total Operating Expense 512.49 537.67 -4.68% 510.91 +0.31% Operating Income 101.18 96.68 +4.66% 104.58 -3.25% Net Income Before Taxes 122.42 115.7 +5.81% 123.7 -1.03% Net Income 72.97 84.31 -13.45% 90.66 -19.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.03 6 +0.54% 6.27 -3.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹613.67Cr

