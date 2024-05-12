Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.51% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.51% YOY

Livemint

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.3% YoY & profit decreased by 19.51% YoY

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% & the profit decreased by 19.51% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.03 for Q4 which decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

Intellect Design Arena has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, 54.04% return in the last 6 months and 22.5% YTD return.

Currently, Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of 14027.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1199 & 460 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Intellect Design Arena Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue613.67634.35-3.26%615.5-0.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total356.74338.81+5.29%313.77+13.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.2734.25+2.96%32.93+7.09%
Total Operating Expense512.49537.67-4.68%510.91+0.31%
Operating Income101.1896.68+4.66%104.58-3.25%
Net Income Before Taxes122.42115.7+5.81%123.7-1.03%
Net Income72.9784.31-13.45%90.66-19.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.036+0.54%6.27-3.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹613.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.