Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.51% YOY

Intellect Design Arena Q4 Results Live : Intellect Design Arena declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.3% & the profit decreased by 19.51% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.26% and the profit decreased by 13.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.29% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.03 for Q4 which decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.
Intellect Design Arena has delivered -3.48% return in the last 1 week, 54.04% return in the last 6 months and 22.5% YTD return.
Currently, Intellect Design Arena has a market cap of ₹14027.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1199 & ₹460 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Intellect Design Arena Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|613.67
|634.35
|-3.26%
|615.5
|-0.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|356.74
|338.81
|+5.29%
|313.77
|+13.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.27
|34.25
|+2.96%
|32.93
|+7.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|512.49
|537.67
|-4.68%
|510.91
|+0.31%
|Operating Income
|101.18
|96.68
|+4.66%
|104.58
|-3.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.42
|115.7
|+5.81%
|123.7
|-1.03%
|Net Income
|72.97
|84.31
|-13.45%
|90.66
|-19.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.03
|6
|+0.54%
|6.27
|-3.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹72.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹613.67Cr
