Inter Globe Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1471.15% YoY & loss at 0.69Cr

Inter Globe Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1471.15% & the loss came at ₹0.69cr.
It is noteworthy that Inter Globe Finance had declared a profit of ₹0.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40.17% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 53.57% q-o-q & increased by 633.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3500% Y-o-Y.
Inter Globe Finance has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 37.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.
Currently, Inter Globe Finance has a market cap of ₹26.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.72 & ₹18.06 respectively.
Inter Globe Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|77.14
|62.65
|+23.12%
|4.91
|+1471.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.42
|0.71
|-40.17%
|0.37
|+13.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.04
|-53.95%
|0.02
|-21.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.32
|58.74
|+28.22%
|4.66
|+1515.61%
|Operating Income
|1.82
|3.91
|-53.57%
|0.25
|+633.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.45
|3.22
|-55.12%
|-0.08
|+1816.75%
|Net Income
|-0.69
|2.38
|-129.18%
|0.02
|-3895.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.02
|3.49
|-129.21%
|0.03
|-3500%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹77.14Cr
