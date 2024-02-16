Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Inter Globe Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1471.15% YoY & loss at 0.69Cr

Inter Globe Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1471.15% YoY & loss at 0.69Cr

Livemint

Inter Globe Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results with a revenue increase of 1471.15% YoY and a loss of 0.69Cr

Inter Globe Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Inter Globe Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1471.15% & the loss came at 0.69cr.

It is noteworthy that Inter Globe Finance had declared a profit of 0.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40.17% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.57% q-o-q & increased by 633.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3500% Y-o-Y.

Inter Globe Finance has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 37.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently, Inter Globe Finance has a market cap of 26.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.72 & 18.06 respectively.

Inter Globe Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77.1462.65+23.12%4.91+1471.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.420.71-40.17%0.37+13.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.04-53.95%0.02-21.76%
Total Operating Expense75.3258.74+28.22%4.66+1515.61%
Operating Income1.823.91-53.57%0.25+633.7%
Net Income Before Taxes1.453.22-55.12%-0.08+1816.75%
Net Income-0.692.38-129.18%0.02-3895.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.023.49-129.21%0.03-3500%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹77.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.