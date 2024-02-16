Inter Globe Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1471.15% YoY & loss at 0.69Cr

Inter Globe Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1471.15% & the loss came at ₹0.69cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Inter Globe Finance had declared a profit of ₹0.02cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 23.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 40.17% q-o-q & increased by 13.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.57% q-o-q & increased by 633.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 3500% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inter Globe Finance has delivered -9.64% return in the last 1 week, 37.14% return in the last 6 months, and 16.94% YTD return.

Currently, Inter Globe Finance has a market cap of ₹26.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.72 & ₹18.06 respectively.

Inter Globe Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 77.14 62.65 +23.12% 4.91 +1471.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.42 0.71 -40.17% 0.37 +13.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.04 -53.95% 0.02 -21.76% Total Operating Expense 75.32 58.74 +28.22% 4.66 +1515.61% Operating Income 1.82 3.91 -53.57% 0.25 +633.7% Net Income Before Taxes 1.45 3.22 -55.12% -0.08 +1816.75% Net Income -0.69 2.38 -129.18% 0.02 -3895.08% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.02 3.49 -129.21% 0.03 -3500%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹77.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!