Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a net loss of ₹1,583.33 crore in the September quarter. This is against a net loss of ₹1,435.65 crore in the year-ago period.

However, sequentially, the net loss has widened, when IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹1,064.26 crore in the July quarter.

The revenue from operations grew to ₹12,497.58 crore in the September quarter, which is higher as compared to ₹5,608.49 crore clocked in the year-ago period.