Interglobe Aviation Q2 net loss widens by 10% to 1,583.33 crore

Interglobe Aviation Q2 net loss widens by 10% to ₹1,583.33 crore2 min read . 05:26 PM IST
- The revenue from operations grew to ₹12,497.58 crore in the September quarter
Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a net loss of ₹1,583.33 crore in the September quarter. This is against a net loss of ₹1,435.65 crore in the year-ago period.
However, sequentially, the net loss has widened, when IndiGo reported a net loss of ₹1,064.26 crore in the July quarter.
The revenue from operations grew to ₹12,497.58 crore in the September quarter, which is higher as compared to ₹5,608.49 crore clocked in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, the airline's number of passengers increased by 75.9 per cent to 19.7 million.
"Yield improved by 21 per cent to INR 5.07 and load factor improved by 8 points to 79.2 per cent," the company said.
“This is the second consecutive quarter wherein we have operated at higher than pre-covid capacity. In spite of a seasonally weak quarter, we witnessed relatively good yields with strong demand across the network. However, fuel prices and exchange rates have adversely impacted our financial performance.," said Pieter Elbers, InterGlobe CEO.
"We are on a steady path to recovery, benefiting from enormous opportunity both in domestic and international markets. With an industry challenged by global supply chain disruptions, we are working on various counter measures to accommodate this strong demand. We have an unparalleled network presence enabling air travel to 74 domestic and 26 International destinations, we will continue to accelerate and build on this," he added.
During the quarter, the airline said fuel prices increased by 86.7 per cent leading to increase in fuel CASK (cost net of finance income per available seat kilometer) by 79.8 cent.
IndiGo's passenger ticket revenues were ₹11,110.4 crore, an increase of 135.6 per cent and ancillary revenues were at ₹1,287.2 crore, an increase of 57.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.33 per cent lower at ₹1,797.45.