Interglobe Aviation Q2 results: loss at ₹986.7Cr, Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY

Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Live : Interglobe Aviation announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹986.7 crore. Despite the financial setback, the company's revenue rose by 13.56% compared to the same period last year.

In the previous fiscal year, Interglobe Aviation had posted a profit of ₹188.93 crore for the same quarter. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the airline is currently facing, particularly as revenue declined by 13.29% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 5.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.53% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.

Operating income plummeted dramatically, down 106.46% quarter-on-quarter and 117.01% year-on-year. This decline is reflected in the earnings per share (EPS), which stood at ₹-25.55 for Q2, a staggering decrease of 622.49% year-on-year.

Despite these challenges, Interglobe Aviation's market performance has shown some resilience. The company delivered a -2.25% return in the last week, but posted an 18.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 52.33% year-to-date return.

Currently, Interglobe Aviation boasts a market capitalization of ₹174,589.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5035 and a low of ₹2393, reflecting the volatility in the airline sector.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Of the 20 analysts covering Interglobe Aviation, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Hold', while 16 analysts have a positive outlook, with 8 recommending 'Buy' and another 8 suggesting 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to 'Buy', indicating a potential recovery and optimism among some analysts despite the current quarterly losses.

Interglobe Aviation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16969.6 19570.7 -13.29% 14943.88 +13.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1849.4 1757.2 +5.25% 1521.74 +21.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 2087.5 1875.8 +11.29% 1548.97 +34.77% Total Operating Expense 17185.4 16229.8 +5.89% 13675.44 +25.67% Operating Income -215.8 3340.9 -106.46% 1268.44 -117.01% Net Income Before Taxes -907.1 2804 -132.35% 189.1 -579.7% Net Income -986.7 2728.8 -136.16% 188.93 -622.26% Diluted Normalized EPS -25.55 70.57 -136.21% 4.89 -622.49%