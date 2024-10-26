Interglobe Aviation Q2 results: loss at ₹986.7Cr, Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY

Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Live : Interglobe Aviation announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹986.7 crore. Despite the financial setback, the company's revenue rose by 13.56% compared to the same period last year.
In the previous fiscal year, Interglobe Aviation had posted a profit of ₹188.93 crore for the same quarter. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the airline is currently facing, particularly as revenue declined by 13.29% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 5.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.53% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.
Operating income plummeted dramatically, down 106.46% quarter-on-quarter and 117.01% year-on-year. This decline is reflected in the earnings per share (EPS), which stood at ₹-25.55 for Q2, a staggering decrease of 622.49% year-on-year.
Despite these challenges, Interglobe Aviation's market performance has shown some resilience. The company delivered a -2.25% return in the last week, but posted an 18.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 52.33% year-to-date return.
Currently, Interglobe Aviation boasts a market capitalization of ₹174,589.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5035 and a low of ₹2393, reflecting the volatility in the airline sector.
As of October 26, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Of the 20 analysts covering Interglobe Aviation, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Hold', while 16 analysts have a positive outlook, with 8 recommending 'Buy' and another 8 suggesting 'Strong Buy'.
The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to 'Buy', indicating a potential recovery and optimism among some analysts despite the current quarterly losses.
Interglobe Aviation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16969.6
|19570.7
|-13.29%
|14943.88
|+13.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1849.4
|1757.2
|+5.25%
|1521.74
|+21.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2087.5
|1875.8
|+11.29%
|1548.97
|+34.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|17185.4
|16229.8
|+5.89%
|13675.44
|+25.67%
|Operating Income
|-215.8
|3340.9
|-106.46%
|1268.44
|-117.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-907.1
|2804
|-132.35%
|189.1
|-579.7%
|Net Income
|-986.7
|2728.8
|-136.16%
|188.93
|-622.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-25.55
|70.57
|-136.21%
|4.89
|-622.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-986.7Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹16969.6Cr
