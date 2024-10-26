Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Interglobe Aviation Q2 results: loss at 986.7Cr, Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY

Interglobe Aviation Q2 results: loss at ₹986.7Cr, Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY

Livemint

Interglobe Aviation Q2 results: Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY & loss at 986.7Cr

Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Live

Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Live : Interglobe Aviation announced its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, reporting a significant loss of 986.7 crore. Despite the financial setback, the company's revenue rose by 13.56% compared to the same period last year.

In the previous fiscal year, Interglobe Aviation had posted a profit of 188.93 crore for the same quarter. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the airline is currently facing, particularly as revenue declined by 13.29% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses surged by 5.25% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 21.53% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that are impacting profitability.

Operating income plummeted dramatically, down 106.46% quarter-on-quarter and 117.01% year-on-year. This decline is reflected in the earnings per share (EPS), which stood at -25.55 for Q2, a staggering decrease of 622.49% year-on-year.

Despite these challenges, Interglobe Aviation's market performance has shown some resilience. The company delivered a -2.25% return in the last week, but posted an 18.55% return over the past six months and an impressive 52.33% year-to-date return.

Currently, Interglobe Aviation boasts a market capitalization of 174,589.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 5035 and a low of 2393, reflecting the volatility in the airline sector.

As of October 26, 2024, analysts remain divided on the company's outlook. Of the 20 analysts covering Interglobe Aviation, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 2 have rated it as 'Hold', while 16 analysts have a positive outlook, with 8 recommending 'Buy' and another 8 suggesting 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to 'Buy', indicating a potential recovery and optimism among some analysts despite the current quarterly losses.

Interglobe Aviation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16969.619570.7-13.29%14943.88+13.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1849.41757.2+5.25%1521.74+21.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2087.51875.8+11.29%1548.97+34.77%
Total Operating Expense17185.416229.8+5.89%13675.44+25.67%
Operating Income-215.83340.9-106.46%1268.44-117.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-907.12804-132.35%189.1-579.7%
Net Income-986.72728.8-136.16%188.93-622.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS-25.5570.57-136.21%4.89-622.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-986.7Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹16969.6Cr

