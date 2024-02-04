Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 110.75% YOY
Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.26% YoY & profit increased by 110.75% YoY
Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 30.26% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit has increased by an impressive 110.75% YoY.