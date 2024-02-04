Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 110.75% YOY

Interglobe Aviation , the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 30.26% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit has increased by an impressive 110.75% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Interglobe Aviation has witnessed a revenue growth of 30.17% and a staggering profit increase of 1486.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company have risen by 11.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 31.69% YoY.

On the other hand, the operating income has shown a significant improvement, with an increase of 178.65% q-o-q and 49.65% YoY.

The company has reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹77.58 for Q3 FY24, which is a remarkable increase of 110.47% YoY.

Interglobe Aviation has also performed well in terms of its stock returns. It has delivered a 5.38% return in the last 1 week, 25.28% return in the last 6 months, and a 3.35% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, the market capitalization of Interglobe Aviation stands at ₹118353.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3132 and ₹1810.65 respectively.

When it comes to analyst recommendations, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy the shares of Interglobe Aviation.

Interglobe Aviation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19452.15 14943.88 +30.17% 14932.97 +30.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1691.61 1521.74 +11.16% 1284.56 +31.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 1665.72 1548.97 +7.54% 1342.36 +24.09% Total Operating Expense 15917.59 13675.44 +16.4% 12571.1 +26.62% Operating Income 3534.56 1268.44 +178.65% 2361.87 +49.65% Net Income Before Taxes 2998.51 189.1 +1485.68% 1423.31 +110.67% Net Income 2998.12 188.93 +1486.9% 1422.6 +110.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 77.58 4.89 +1486.5% 36.86 +110.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2998.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19452.15Cr

