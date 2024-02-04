Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 110.75% YOY

Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 30.26% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit has increased by an impressive 110.75% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Interglobe Aviation has witnessed a revenue growth of 30.17% and a staggering profit increase of 1486.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company have risen by 11.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 31.69% YoY.
On the other hand, the operating income has shown a significant improvement, with an increase of 178.65% q-o-q and 49.65% YoY.
The company has reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹77.58 for Q3 FY24, which is a remarkable increase of 110.47% YoY.
Interglobe Aviation has also performed well in terms of its stock returns. It has delivered a 5.38% return in the last 1 week, 25.28% return in the last 6 months, and a 3.35% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, the market capitalization of Interglobe Aviation stands at ₹118353.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3132 and ₹1810.65 respectively.
When it comes to analyst recommendations, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy the shares of Interglobe Aviation.
Interglobe Aviation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19452.15
|14943.88
|+30.17%
|14932.97
|+30.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1691.61
|1521.74
|+11.16%
|1284.56
|+31.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1665.72
|1548.97
|+7.54%
|1342.36
|+24.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|15917.59
|13675.44
|+16.4%
|12571.1
|+26.62%
|Operating Income
|3534.56
|1268.44
|+178.65%
|2361.87
|+49.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2998.51
|189.1
|+1485.68%
|1423.31
|+110.67%
|Net Income
|2998.12
|188.93
|+1486.9%
|1422.6
|+110.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|77.58
|4.89
|+1486.5%
|36.86
|+110.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2998.12Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19452.15Cr
