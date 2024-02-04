Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 110.75% YOY

Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 110.75% YOY

Livemint

Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.26% YoY & profit increased by 110.75% YoY

Interglobe Aviation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline has grown by 30.26% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit has increased by an impressive 110.75% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Interglobe Aviation has witnessed a revenue growth of 30.17% and a staggering profit increase of 1486.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company have risen by 11.16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 31.69% YoY.

On the other hand, the operating income has shown a significant improvement, with an increase of 178.65% q-o-q and 49.65% YoY.

The company has reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 77.58 for Q3 FY24, which is a remarkable increase of 110.47% YoY.

Interglobe Aviation has also performed well in terms of its stock returns. It has delivered a 5.38% return in the last 1 week, 25.28% return in the last 6 months, and a 3.35% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, the market capitalization of Interglobe Aviation stands at 118353.9 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 3132 and 1810.65 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

When it comes to analyst recommendations, out of the 20 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024 was to Buy the shares of Interglobe Aviation.

Interglobe Aviation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19452.1514943.88+30.17%14932.97+30.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1691.611521.74+11.16%1284.56+31.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization1665.721548.97+7.54%1342.36+24.09%
Total Operating Expense15917.5913675.44+16.4%12571.1+26.62%
Operating Income3534.561268.44+178.65%2361.87+49.65%
Net Income Before Taxes2998.51189.1+1485.68%1423.31+110.67%
Net Income2998.12188.93+1486.9%1422.6+110.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS77.584.89+1486.5%36.86+110.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2998.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19452.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.