IndiGo Q3 net profit up 1,000% to ₹1,442 cr
The revenue from operations rose by 61% to ₹14,932 crore in the quarter under review from ₹9294 crore in the year ago period
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo on Friday reported 1000 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1422.6 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹129.79 crore in the year ago period.
