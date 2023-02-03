Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IndiGo Q3 net profit up 1,000% to 1,442 cr

IndiGo Q3 net profit up 1,000% to 1,442 cr

1 min read . 05:14 PM IST Livemint
New Delhi, Oct 29 (ANI): DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo aircraft engine, plane grounded for inspection on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The revenue from operations rose by 61% to 14,932 crore in the quarter under review from 9294 crore in the year ago period

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo on Friday reported 1000 per cent rise in net profit to 1422.6 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 129.79 crore in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations rose by 61% to 14,932 crore in the quarter under review from 9294 crore in the year ago period.

The company had posted a loss of 1,583 crore in previous September quarter.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were 13162.4 crore, an increase of 63.0% and ancillary revenues were 1422.2 crore, an increase of 24.6% compared to the same period last year.

"Third quarter performance was strong both operationally and financially in the backdrop of robust demand for air travel. The wide range of initiatives that were set in motion across the organisation have started to yield results," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

"With a modern fleet of over 300 aircraft, we continue to serve the market with further capacity growth planned across domestic and international sectors," he said.

Shares of IndiGo declined 1.21 per cent to close at 2,100 apiece on the BSE.

